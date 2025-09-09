HUL Share Price Gets A Boost: BofA Hikes Target Price — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

BofA has recently raised its target price for Hindustan Unilever Ltd, citing the parent company's growing focus on India and the group's aspiration to dominate Indian markets.

In a latest note, BofA has raised the target price from Rs 2,630 to Rs 2,840 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating on the counter.

The brokerage firm highlighted the message from HUL's group company—Unilever Plc—at an investor conference, where the group's clear focus on India was spelt out.

"Transformation at Unilever, with India at the core," BofA noted in its report, adding that there is now significant emphasis on making sure HUL achieves volume growth in the domestic market.

India is a 'must-win' market for the group, and one of the most significant indicators of that has been the disproportionate M&A that is being directed to the India arm.

Earlier this year, HUL acquired a 90% stake in Minimalist for Rs 2,706 crore, marking one of the largest deals in the skincare industry.

However, BofA warns that execution could be key, though HUL's risk-reward factor appears to be quite balanced.