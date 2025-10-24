HUL Q2 Review: Jefferies, Citi Turn Bullish, Investec Stays Cautious — Which Target Will Prove Right?

HUL’s new Chief Executive Officer, Priya Nair has made volume-led revenue growth the top priority, which is a strategic obsession that Jefferies and Citi believe will yield positive results over the medium term. Citi projects an 8% revenue and 9% earnings per share CAGR over financial year 2025–2028.

Further, the ice cream business demerger provides a structural tailwind. Morgan Stanley sees this move adding 50 to 60 bps to overall margins, raising HUL’s guidance to 22% to 23%. The listing of the ice cream business is anticipated to occur in quarter four.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted that while demand across rural and urban markets remains stable, returning the trade pipeline to typical levels will take a few months, with price growth expected to remain in the low single-digits in the second half. Investec’s cautious view suggests that the current soft growth momentum and the slow pace of recovery do not yet warrant a re-rating from current market multiples.