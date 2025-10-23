HUL Q2 Result: Profit, Revenue Remain Flat; Margins Take A Hit

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported a low-single-digit increase in revenue for the September quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 2% to Rs 16,241crore from Rs 15,926 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday.

Meanwhile, profit rose 3.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,685 crore, comfortably beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,591 crore.

Margin saw an 80 basis point contraction and stood at 23% compared to 23.8% during the same period last year.