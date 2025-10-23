HUL Q2 Result: Profit, Revenue Remain Flat; Margins Take A Hit
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported a low-single-digit increase in revenue for the September quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 2% to Rs 16,241crore from Rs 15,926 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday.
Meanwhile, profit rose 3.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,685 crore, comfortably beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,591 crore.
Margin saw an 80 basis point contraction and stood at 23% compared to 23.8% during the same period last year.
HUL Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 16,241 crore versus Rs 15,926 crore
EBITDA down 1.7% at Rs 3,729 crore versus Rs 3,793 crore
Margin at 23% versus 23.8%
Net profit up 3.6% at Rs 2,685 crore versus Rs 2,591 crore
The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share.
As far as segmental results are concerned, the Beauty & Wellness segment saw the highest sales growth at 9% to Rs 3,732 crore. Personal Care and Home Care revenue remained flat.
Commentary From HUL
Acknowledging flat underlying volume growth in the September quarter, HUL expects Ebitda margin to remain at current levels.
The company further expects the second half of this financial year to fare better once GST rationalisation begins to show in the company's books. But for the time being, the GST moderation is expected to continue in October.
Moreover, price growth is likely to be in low single digit if commodity prices remain constant.