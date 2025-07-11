HUL Names Priya Nair As New CEO: Macquarie Bullish On Stock, Goldman Sach Is Neutral

Major brokerages remained bullish on Hindustan Unilever Ltd., as the company announced the departure of Rohit Jawa and the appointment of Priya Nair—the current president of the beauty and wellbeing segment—as the new chief executive officer and managing director.

On Thursday, HUL announced that Rohit Jawa is stepping down as CEO, and Priya Nair will succeed him from Aug. 1. Jawa has served as the CEO of HUL since June 2023.

Nair, who has had a distinguished career at Hindustan Unilever since 1995, is currently Unilever's Global President for beauty and wellbeing. Prior to this role, she was a member of HUL's board, leading home care from 2014 to 2021, and beauty and personal care from 2021 to 2022. Consequently, she has overseen most of HUL's categories, excluding foods.

Macquarie retained an 'outperform' rating for HUL. This change of guard may drive a stronger focus on growth, especially in the beauty segment, according to the brokerage.

"This, along with the parent's disproportionate focus on India, potential tailwinds from input cost deflation, and the gradual demand recovery seen across urban and rural markets drive our OP rating," it added.

The key concerns are the sudden departure of Rohit Jawa and the relatively short period of transition. However, Macquarie gains comfort from Nair's long period of experience in India, where she has been responsible for various initiatives, including rural distribution expansion, brand development and marketing innovation.