HUL Demerger: FMCG Stock Rises On Shareholder's Approval For Listing Of Kwality Walls

HUL said that the demerger resolution was passed by "requisite majority". In its exchange filing, HUL said that a meeting of the equity shareholders was held on August 12 wherein the demerger resolution was put forth for voting. A total of 2005528966 votes were polled in favour of the resolution (99.9979%). HUL added that nearly 41,763 votes were polled against the resolution (0.0021%).

"The Resolution for approval of the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd and their respective shareholders, as set out in the Notice dated July 7, 2025, has been passed by the members by requisite majority, pursuant to Section 230(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, through remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting," HUL said in its filing.

Last month, HUL management had said that the demerger of the ice cream business is under process and that it will be completed by the end of FY26.