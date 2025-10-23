Business NewsMarketsHUL Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 19 Per Share — Check Record Date
HUL Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 19 Per Share — Check Record Date

HUL dividend: The FMCG giant will distribute Rs 4,464 crore via the dividend to nearly 11 lakh shareholders.

23 Oct 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year 2026.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

The FMCG giant will distribute Rs 4,464 crore via the dividend to nearly 11 lakh shareholders. The British promoter entities will gain Rs 2,763 crore.

HUL had Rs 2,327 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of September quarter.

The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 and a final dividend of Rs 24 in FY25.

The dividend yield of HUL is 1.65%.

HUL Q2 Results

Hindustan Unilever reported a low-single-digit increase in revenue for the September quarter due to flat volume growth. Consolidated revenue rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 16,241 crore.

Meanwhile, profit rose 3.6% to Rs 2,685 crore, comfortably beating Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,591 crore.

Margin saw an 80 basis point contraction to come at 23% and may remain at that level going forward, HUL said.

Price growth is projected to be in low single digit if commodity prices remain constant. GST-related disruption continued into October and normal trading conditions is anticipated from early November, HUL said.

HUL shares rose nearly 3% intraday to Rs 2,667.2 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty was up 0.7%. The total traded turnover was Rs 320 crore.

The stock has risen nearly 14% so far this year.

