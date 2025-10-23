HUL Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 19 Per Share — Check Record Date

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year 2026.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

The FMCG giant will distribute Rs 4,464 crore via the dividend to nearly 11 lakh shareholders. The British promoter entities will gain Rs 2,763 crore.

HUL had Rs 2,327 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of September quarter.

The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 and a final dividend of Rs 24 in FY25.

The dividend yield of HUL is 1.65%.