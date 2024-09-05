HSBC Raises Price Targets For Agro-Chem Players UPL, Dhanuka And PI Industries—Here's Why

The 2024 monsoon season in India has been robust, setting the stage for healthy and broad-based crop sowing after last year’s below-average rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this year’s monsoon is expected to be 109% of the long-period average, significantly aiding the sowing of key crops, with the exception of cotton.

The improved rainfall has led to an increase in crop sowing areas, though a notable shift has occurred from cotton to pulses and cereals due to lower cotton prices and pest concerns, potentially impacting pesticide demand. However, the rise in rice sowing could help balance the overall demand for agro-inputs.