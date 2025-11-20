HSBC Initiates Coverage On Metals: Check Target Price For Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India And More

HSBC has kickstarted its coverage for India's metals and mining sector, with the brokerage firm notably sharing a bullish outlook on key Indian metal producers including the likes of Hindalco and Tata Steel.

In latest note, HSBC pointed out a potential 'sweet spot' for aluminium as far as India's metals industry is concerned while noting that there is a strong multi-year growth prospect for domestic steel.

While HSBC acknowledged valuations within India's metals space is comparatively higher versus global peers, the firm believes those valuations are justified due to 'plenty of positives'.

Some of these positives include robust demand and favourable policy shifts.