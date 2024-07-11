"Shares of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. surged over 18% to hit a record high on Thursday after winning an order worth Rs 2,100 crore from their regular leading customers.The company received a letter of award for the supply of smart metres in the normal course of business, according to an exchange filing. The order win is over 55% of the market cap of the company, that stands at Rs 3,562.25 crore..HPL Signs Long-Term Naphtha Deal With QatarEnergy.Shares of HPL Electric and Power rose as much as 18.41% to trade at Rs 552.30 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 16.84% higher at Rs 510 per share, compared to a 0.29% decline in the benchmark Nifty as of 11:05 a.m.The share price has risen 172.60% in the last 12 months and 120.1% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 72.07, indicating the stock is overbought.The one analyst tracking the company recommends 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. .TCS Earnings, Modi's Moscow Visit, Key Inflation Data: The Week Ahead"