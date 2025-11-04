HPCL, Nippon Life India Asset Management Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. will be of interest on Tuesday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

HPCL's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Nov. 6.

Nippon Life India Asset Management had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, with Nov. 6 as its record date. The other companies to trade ex-date for its dividend are Share India Securities Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd. and Vaibhav Global Ltd.