HPCL, BPCL To IOCL: Strong Risk-Reward Profile Projects Bright Prospects For Indian OMCs

Indian oil marketing companies, including Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Indian Oil Corp., have been issued a positive outlook by Citi, citing a compelling risk-to-reward scenario, favourable valuations, and stable market conditions that make these OMCs attractive following the recent corrections.

The recent decline in OMC stock prices, driven by weak second quarter earnings from inventory losses and other non-recurring factors, presents an opportunity for re-entry for market participants, according to Citi.

A key concern among investors has been the potential for sharp fuel price cuts, but the brokerage believes this risk has significantly abated, particularly as the government has avoided price cuts during the festive season and ahead of state elections. Retail prices now largely align with crude benchmarks, allowing the OMCs to absorb any minor adjustments.