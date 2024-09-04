HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Gain After Brent Crude Oil Price Drops

Shares of oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Indian Oil Corp. gained on Wednesday after the international benchmark Brent crude oil price tumbled to a nine-month low, slipping below the $75 per barrel mark.

Expectations that the political turmoil may soon resolve, leading to the resumption of exports from Libya coupled with lingering concerns over lower global demand growth, caused oil prices to drop 4% on Wednesday. Oil has now given up almost all of its gains this year, and is down over 15% since the start of July.

OMCs are significant beneficiaries when crude oil prices decline. Their earnings primarily rely on two segments: refining and marketing. The refining segment involves transforming crude oil into valuable products like petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, while the marketing segment focusses on the distribution and sale of these refined products.

Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL have kept their retail prices for petrol and diesel unchanged for the past 28 months. Consequently, the fluctuations in oil prices and refining margins now closely influence their marketing margins. With oil prices on a downward trend and global refining margins recovering, this situation is favourable for oil marketing companies.