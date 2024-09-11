HPCL Approves Visakh-Raipur Pipeline Project Worth Rs 2,212 Crore

The board of directors of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. approved on Wednesday the construction of a pipeline from the Visakh refinery in Visakhapatnam to Raipur at a cost of Rs 2,212 crore.

At a meeting, the board also approved the construction of allied facilities, including a depot at Kantabanji, Odisha, according to an exchange filing.

This project is expected to provide strategic advantage for evacuation of products for the expanded capacity after implementation of the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project in optimising placement costs and enabling product movements to eastern, central and northern parts of the country, it said.