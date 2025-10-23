How US Sanctions On Russia Will Hit The Margins Of IOCL, BPCL, Other Indian Refiners

Rosneft and Lukoil together account for an estimated 3.1 million barrels per day (mbpd) of exports, nearly 80% of Russia’s total crude shipments of 3.8–3.9 mbpd. The sanctions have sparked supply concerns, resulting in an immediate 5% jump in crude prices to $65.6 per barrel.

While the intent of the sanctions is to curb Russian revenue flows, it could be a potential glut in the global market as trade routes get disrupted and refiners scramble to find alternative sources. For India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, this development carries significant implications.