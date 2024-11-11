Stocks To Buy: Experts Weigh In On HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Federal Bank Shares
Brijesh Ail of IDBI Capital, Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu, and Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities share their stock calls.
Benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex climbed as trade progressed to midday on Monday after a lower open. Should investors pick HDFC Life Insurance Co. today? How to trade Bajaj Finserv Ltd.? What should be the target price for Federal Bank Ltd.
Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivatives, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, and Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities shared insights on these stocks and more.
HDFC Life
Ail: Buy at Rs 719.
Stop loss at Rs 707.
Target of Rs 738 per share.
Risk of losing 1.67%, can gain 2.64%.
Bajaj Finserv
Agarwala: Recommends buying stock.
Target of Rs 1,850 per share.
Keep stop loss at Rs 1,680.
CDSL
Ail: Buy CDSL at Rs 1,625.
Stop loss at Rs 1,595.
Target of Rs 1,706 apiece.
Risk of losing 1.85%, can rise 4.98%.
Granules India
Agarwala: Calls for buying.
Target at Rs 640 per share.
Keep stop loss at Rs 560.
Federal Bank
Rajani: Buy at Rs 206.
Target of Rs 213 per share.
Stop loss at Rs 202.
Mannapuram Finance November Futures
Rajani: Sell at 150.
Target price of Rs 144 per share.
Mark stop loss at Rs 154.