How To Spot Asymmetry In Stocks With Earnings Catalyst, According To Samvitti Capital

Samvitti Capital Pvt. tries to spot an asymmetry in the stock or the sector and looks for a new catalyst that can materially change the earnings trajectory of the company, according to co-founder Prabhakar Kudva.

"Instead of taking a valuation-based approach of trying to find undervalued stock, what we look for is a neglected stock, where a new catalyst has entered, which can materially change the earnings trajectory of the company," he told NDTV Profit on The Portfolio Manager Show.

The holding period for such a basket of stocks can be six to eight quarters and research indicates most of the re-rating of a stock typically happens over that period, he said. "It is very much a bottoms-up approach."