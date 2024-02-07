How To Spot Asymmetry In Stocks With Earnings Catalyst, According To Samvitti Capital
The holding period for such a basket of stocks can be six to eight quarters.
Samvitti Capital Pvt. tries to spot an asymmetry in the stock or the sector and looks for a new catalyst that can materially change the earnings trajectory of the company, according to co-founder Prabhakar Kudva.
"Instead of taking a valuation-based approach of trying to find undervalued stock, what we look for is a neglected stock, where a new catalyst has entered, which can materially change the earnings trajectory of the company," he told NDTV Profit on The Portfolio Manager Show.
The holding period for such a basket of stocks can be six to eight quarters and research indicates most of the re-rating of a stock typically happens over that period, he said. "It is very much a bottoms-up approach."
The catalyst for change is earnings. The first step is to look for the "big delta change" in the quarterly earnings, and then figuring out why it happened and if it is sustainable for the next three to six quarters, he said.
"The second type of trigger is where we can anticipate an earnings improvement."
In his view, normally, the market tries to discount the next two to three quarters ahead, "but there are certain situations where the market really goes overboard and starts discounting the next two years".
When that happens, the fund house either looks at significantly trimming its position, or harvesting profit and getting into a newly neglected opportunity, Kudva said.
Watch the full conversation here: