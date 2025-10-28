How To Invest In US Stocks: Key Reasons, Stepwise Guide And All You Need To Know

At a time when Indian markets have gone through a consolidation phase, giving largely muted returns over a one-year period, foreign markets such as the US have become an attractive choice for investors.

While Nifty50 is yet to reclaim its peak from over a year ago, US indices such as Nasdaq and S&P 500 have hit a string of record highs this year, buoyed by strong sentiment around artificial intelligence.

To put things in perspective, Nifty has given a return of just over 6% in the last 12 months. During the same period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved up 27%, while the S&P 500 gained more than 18%.

Even the industrial-heavy Dow Jones is up almost 13%, compared to the Nifty's 6.33% return.

Clearly, the US is an attractive hedge for investors when it comes to equity investing and helps one geographically diversify one's portfolio.

However, despite the obvious benefits, investing in US stocks has always been a niche activity for Indian investors, mostly due to tight regulations, lack of a transparent system and high taxation.

But that is now changing as more and more stockbrokers — such as 5Paisa and IndMoney — provide investors the option to invest in US stocks. Zerodha is expected to join the bandwagon soon, with Nithin Kamath recently confirming a potential 2026 launch.