How To Identify Multibagger Stocks, According To TCG's Chakri Lokapriya

Multibagger stocks which generate higher returns come in different shapes and sizes, according to Chakri Lokapriya of TCG Advisory Services Pvt.

"Sometimes, it can be a growth company—the company that is adding new products and therefore, growing very fast. Or, it can be a turnaround company—whose fortunes have dimmed. Now, its valuations are so low, and now the business is turning and starting to do better. That is the second kind," Lokapriya, managing director at TCG Advisory Services, told NDTV Profit.

"The third kind could be any company, which has been growing at a steady state, but suddenly new avenues of businesses have opened because of the change and there is this landscape. So, they can be from any one of these categories," he said.