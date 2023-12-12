How Revised SEZ Rules Will Benefit Listed REITs

This revision in SEZ rules will infuse new office supply, which in many cases is in sought-after markets, helping boost office demand.

“This amendment permits partial and floorwise denotification, thus introducing fresh possibilities for utilisation within SEZs, especially benefiting the IT and ITES companies as they currently dominate the SEZ landscape," said Vivek Rathi, national director-research at Knight Frank India.

Following the removal of direct tax benefit for new units in SEZs from March 2020, they lost appeal, leading to the exit and relocation of occupiers to non-SEZ office spaces.

The share of leasing for SEZ spaces in the overall office leasing dropped from 22% in 2019 to 14% in 2022, and to 7% in January-September 2023, according to Colliers data.

Since 2020, vacancies across SEZs have been on the rise, and currently stand at about 20% across the top six cities.

"Partial de-notification is likely to result in freeing up significant space and increase attractiveness for diverse occupiers," said Piyush Gupta, managing director of Capital Markets and Investment Services at Colliers India.

While residential property prices have risen significantly across cities, office rentals are largely flat. "The SEZ notification is unlikely to create substantial new demand; and while certain portfolio rents could benefit; overall market rental uptick is likely only as supply cools off," said Jefferies in a note.