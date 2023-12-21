Wall Street Couldn’t Beat Private Credit. Now It Wants A Cut

In conversations with a dozen bank executives, many acknowledged that Wall Street was caught off guard in recent years by how quickly direct lenders were able to seize market share and that the shift is here to stay. Companies have flocked to private credit for the speed in which firms can provide cash, the convenience of dealing with just a handful of lenders, and the flexibility offered on deal terms. With total assets now surpassing $1.6 trillion globally — and some expecting that to roughly double in the coming years — banks are racing to get in on the action.