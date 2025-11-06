'How On Earth?': Zerodha User Alleges Breach Of Personal Info

Options trader Shikha Pruthi Gupta tagged Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in an X post, calling out the company for using her personal information to repeatedly contact her for a partnership.

Gupta, who was also a contestant on the game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', made a post saying that Zerodha's employees don't have the right to breach someone's personal information.

She stated that they called her during market hours, which she was unhappy with and she further told them not to call her during that period and that she wasn't interested.

Gupta also received an e-mail from Zerodha, a screenshot of which, she included in her post offering the same. The company's representative told her that her information was taken from her Zerodha account when she asked them how they got access to her personal information.

"Your team called me when I said no I am not interested also dont call me during market hours, mailing me, how on earth they got my personal contact information, to which they said they search that I have an account with zerodha thats how they got my contact details .. like seriously ?? Your employees have right to breach someone’s personal information," she wrote in her post.