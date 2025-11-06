'How On Earth?': Zerodha User Alleges Breach Of Personal Info
Options trader Shikha Pruthi Gupta also received an email from Zerodha, a screenshot of which she included in her post.
Options trader Shikha Pruthi Gupta tagged Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in an X post, calling out the company for using her personal information to repeatedly contact her for a partnership.
Gupta, who was also a contestant on the game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', made a post saying that Zerodha's employees don't have the right to breach someone's personal information.
She stated that they called her during market hours, which she was unhappy with and she further told them not to call her during that period and that she wasn't interested.
Gupta also received an e-mail from Zerodha, a screenshot of which, she included in her post offering the same. The company's representative told her that her information was taken from her Zerodha account when she asked them how they got access to her personal information.
"Your team called me when I said no I am not interested also dont call me during market hours, mailing me, how on earth they got my personal contact information, to which they said they search that I have an account with zerodha thats how they got my contact details .. like seriously ?? Your employees have right to breach someone’s personal information," she wrote in her post.
Isse bolte hai , private data ka sahi use , @zerodhaonline @nikhilkamathcio— Shikha Pruthi Guptaâ¨ (@justnottamomma) November 6, 2025
Your team called me when i said no i am not interested also dont call me during market hours , mailing me , how on earth they got my personal contact information , to which they said they search that Iâ¦ pic.twitter.com/inLo7tFsSF
Zerodha in their mail, offered Gupta a position as an 'authorised person' for the trading firm. This would entail sharing referral links for opening demat accounts with Zerodha and getting brokerage payments for accounts opened through the referral.
Gupta was not interested in the offer and tagged Zerodha and Kamath to have her breach of privacy addressed.
"Requesting everyone to retweet or tag the right man ,, this need to be addressed," she wrote.