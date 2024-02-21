How Novelis Share Sale Would Unlock Value For Hindalco

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. surged almost 5% on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade as its U.S. subsidiary Novelis filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares are expected to be offered by Novelis' sole shareholder, Hindalco Industries. Novelis would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by its sole shareholder.

"The main motive of Novelis listing is value unlocking," Rakesh Arora, managing partner, Go India Stocks, told NDTV Profit. "Have to wait and watch how much of the IPO proceeds come back to the investor. Looking at better valuations for Novelis than what the street was expecting."

Hindalco's plan to take Novelis public was revealed days after the U.S. arm reported a sharp escalation in capital expenditures last week. It upwardly revised the cost of its green field project, Bay Minette, to $4.1 billion.

This is a surprise move post recent negative news on Novelis capex overrun, as per analysts at PhillipCapital, and they believe the intentions seem to unlock the value of Novelis.

"It is still unclear how many shares the promoter shall sell along with the timeline too. However, we believe it would take at least six months if everything went smoothly," said Nuvama in a note.

Hindalco acquired Novelis in 2007 in a $6 billion, all-cash transaction deal. The U.S. arm contributes over 60% to Hindalco’s revenue.