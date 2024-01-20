How Hindustan Zinc Aims To Unlock A $3-4 Billion Market Value Via Demerger

The top executive mentioned the debottlenecking of its power plants in a manner that would now allow up to 45-60% of domestic coal mix, compared to 23-30% of domestic coal consumption earlier. In Q2 FY24, the domestic mix stood at 45%, followed by 30% mix in Q3.

Domestic coal mix enjoys a high ask and lower cost coal, which aided in bringing down the power cost as well, Misra said.

The company also worked on re-negotiating its contracts, bringing down its contract costs and improving mining grade from 6.5% last year to 7.4% this year.