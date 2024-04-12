How Does One Read RBI's Forex Strategy? Look At The Yuan

The Chinese yuan may be the key to decoding when the central bank intends to intervene in the foreign exchange market and by how much.

In the recent weeks, the linkage between the rupee and yuan has been more pronounced than the dollar, as it defines India's export competitiveness compared to its trading partners, currency traders said.

"We are now more pegged to CNY, as compared to USD, because if we look at three-month chart, we are moving in tandem with what is happening in China, as compared to dollar index or any other currency," Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Group.

"We are definitely trying to keep a narrow range with Chinese yuan so that our export competitiveness does not get hit," he added.

The yuan/rupee exchange rate stood at 11.50 on Wednesday, compared with 11.52 a month ago.

A senior treasury official at a large private bank believes that the pattern of the RBI's intervention strategy indicates that it might want to keep the yuan/rupee pair at around 11.50.

On March 22, the Chinese yuan weakened against the US dollar, breaching the psychologically crucial 7.2 per dollar on the back of expectations of further easing in monetary policy. This dragged the Chinese yuan to the lowest level since Nov. 17, 2023.

For India, a fall in yuan's valuation against the rupee would only encourage more imports from China, as products become cheaper. At $83.2 billion in 2022-23, India's trade deficit with China accounted for a little over 30% of the home country's overall trade deficit. Experts believe this will likely widen if rupee keeps in tandem with the yuan.

"I don't think that is a very palatable scenario if India is trying to build domestic capacity in manufacturing exports," said Dhiraj Nim, economist/FX strategist at ANZ Banking Group said.