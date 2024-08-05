How A Weaker Dollar Impacts Commodity Prices — NDTV Profit Explains

Commodities, such as oil, gold, silver, and metals like zinc, aluminum, and lead, as well as certain agricultural products, are typically priced in US dollars. This means that the price of these commodities is directly influenced by the strength of the dollar.

When the dollar is strong, it takes fewer dollars to buy the commodity. This means it takes more of the other currency to buy this commodity, making it expensive. Consequently, demand for commodities tends to decrease, putting downward pressure on their prices.

Similarly, when the dollar weakens, it takes more dollars to buy a commodity, or conversely, it requires less of the other currency to buy the commodity, making it cheaper. As a result, demand for commodities increases, pushing their prices upward.