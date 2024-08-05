How A Weaker Dollar Impacts Commodity Prices — NDTV Profit Explains
When the dollar weakens, it takes more dollars to buy a commodity, or conversely, it requires less of the other currency to buy the commodity, making it cheaper.
The dollar index, which tracks the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is down 2.5% since early July. This decline indicates a weakening dollar, reflecting the overall health of the US economy.
As most commodities are priced in dollars, a weak dollar generally boosts commodity prices.
Understanding The Dollar Index
The dollar index is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of six major foreign currencies. When the dollar index falls, it means the US dollar is weakening compared to these other six currencies.
Dollar-Commodities: Inverse Relationship
Commodities, such as oil, gold, silver, and metals like zinc, aluminum, and lead, as well as certain agricultural products, are typically priced in US dollars. This means that the price of these commodities is directly influenced by the strength of the dollar.
When the dollar is strong, it takes fewer dollars to buy the commodity. This means it takes more of the other currency to buy this commodity, making it expensive. Consequently, demand for commodities tends to decrease, putting downward pressure on their prices.
Similarly, when the dollar weakens, it takes more dollars to buy a commodity, or conversely, it requires less of the other currency to buy the commodity, making it cheaper. As a result, demand for commodities increases, pushing their prices upward.
Weaker Dollar Is Positive For Commodities
There are several reasons why a weaker dollar is generally positive for commodity prices:
Increased Demand: As mentioned previously, a weaker dollar makes commodities more affordable for buyers using other currencies, leading to increase in demand.
Inflationary Pressures: A declining dollar can contribute to inflationary pressures within an economy. To combat inflation, central banks often resort to monetary policies that can stimulate economic growth, which in turn boosts demand for commodities.
Investment Diversification: When the dollar weakens, investors often seek to diversify their portfolios by investing in commodities as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. This increased investment can drive up commodity prices.
Emerging Market Growth: Many emerging economies are major consumers of commodities. A weaker dollar can boost the purchasing power of these countries, leading to higher demand for commodities.
Additional Factors
While a weaker dollar is generally positive for commodities, other factors can also influence commodity prices, such as:
Supply and demand dynamics: Changes in production, consumption, and inventory levels can impact commodity prices.
Geopolitical events: Conflicts, trade disputes, and natural disasters can disrupt supply chains and affect commodity prices.
Economic growth: Global economic conditions can influence commodity demand.