Hudco Declares First Interim Dividend, Check Record Date
The dividend of Rs 1.15 per share will have face value of Rs 10 apiece.
Housing & Urban Development Corp. declared its first interim dividend of the current financial year on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.
The dividend of Rs 1.15 per share will have face value of Rs 10 apiece. The record date for determining eligibility of the shareholders will be Aug. 14.
"The process of payment of interim dividend will be completed within 30 days of its declaration," the filing said.
(This is a developing story)
