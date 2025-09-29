Hong Kong And India Drive Banner Year For Equity Capital Markets

Bankers in Asia are readying for the final stretch of a standout year for deals in equity capital markets, led by two powerhouses: Hong Kong and India.

Hong Kong has benefited from Chinese companies rushing to raise money to fund their expansion, tapping renewed investor appetite for the world’s second-largest economy. Highlights include Zijin Gold International Co.’s $3.2 billion initial public offering, which has drawn the likes of BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International Ltd. and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte.

“The third quarter has been the busiest period we’ve seen in years,” said Cathy Zhang, head of Asia Pacific ECM at Morgan Stanley. Based on conversations with investors and the deals pipeline, “Hong Kong’s capital market will continue to be active next year,” she said.

Share sales in Hong Kong — comprising IPOs, primary placements and block trades — have raised almost $23 billion since July 1, making it the best quarter in more than four years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The three-month haul already exceeds the proceeds for all of 2024.