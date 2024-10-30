Honeywell Automation Share Price Falls To Over Five–Month Low After Q2 Profit Misses Estimates
Honeywell Automation India share price declined 9.12% to Rs 44,500.00 apiece, the lowest level since May 10.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.'s share price slumped to the lowest level in over five months on Wednesday as its profit fell in the second quarter, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit declined 5.73% year-on-year to Rs 115 crore in the second quarter ended in September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 161 crore in consensus estimates given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Nuvama attributed Honeywell Automation India's disappointing numbers to adverse sales mix, low exports, and intense competition. The brokerage kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'reduce' with a target price of Rs 40,500, implying a downside of 17.29% from Tuesday's closing price.
The company's topline declined 7.25% yoy to Rs 1,024 crore in the July–September period from Rs 1,104 crore. The numbers came below Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 1,194 crore for the period.
Honeywell Automation India has been posting disappointing numbers for the last few quarters, and that's the case again in the second quarter, Nuvama said. From here on, the company's growth depends on domestic business, while order visibility from the parent company remains hazy.
Nuvama is valuing the stock 45 times of the financial year 2027 estimated earning per share of Rs 900. There's no potential for upside despite factoring in an estimated 5% revenue CAGR over fiscal 2024–2027.
Honeywell Automation Q2 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 7.25% at Rs 1,024 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,194 crore)
Ebitda down 7.06% at Rs 129 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 189 crore)
Ebitda margin up 2 bps at 12.58%. (Bloomberg estimate: 15.8%)
Net profit down 5.73% at Rs 115 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 161 crore)
Honeywell Automation India share price declined 9.12% to Rs 44,500.00 apiece, the lowest level since May 10. It was trading 7.85% down at Rs 45,125.35 apiece as of 11:40 a.m., compared to 0.10% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock gained 25.55% in the last 12 months and 22.75% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26.91, which implied the stock is oversold.
Out of seven analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.5%.