Honasa Consumer Promoter Varun Alagh Raises Stake Via Rs 50 Crore Block Deal
Honasa Conumer Ltd.'s promoter and co-founder Varun Alagh increased his stake in the company to 32.45% by acquiring 0.57% of the shares in a bulk deal worth Rs 50 crore.
According to an exchange filing on Monday, Alagh obtained 18.51 lakh equity shares of the firm behind the Mamaearth brand of skin care products for Rs 270 per share.
The aggregate holding of promoter and promoter group has increased to 11.56 crore equity shares constituting 35.54% of total share capital of the company, the filing said.
As of the quarter ended September 2025, Alagh held 31.88% stake in Honasa which amounted to 10.37 crore shares.
Notably, Mamaearth was co-founded as a direct-to-consumer brand by Varun Alagh, and his wife Ghazal Alagh.
Honasa Consumer Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 16.5% to Rs 538 crore versus Rs 462 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 47.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 30.8 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.
Net profit at Rs 39.2 crore versus loss of Rs 18.5 crore.
Shares of Honasa Consumer closed 2.89% higher at Rs 277 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, compared with a 0.38% decline in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 8.54% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 13 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 18.4%.