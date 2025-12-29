Honasa Consumer Promoter Varun Alagh Raises Stake Via Rs 50 Crore Block Deal

Honasa Conumer Ltd.'s promoter and co-founder Varun Alagh increased his stake in the company to 32.45% by acquiring 0.57% of the shares in a bulk deal worth Rs 50 crore.

According to an exchange filing on Monday, Alagh obtained 18.51 lakh equity shares of the firm behind the Mamaearth brand of skin care products for Rs 270 per share.

The aggregate holding of promoter and promoter group has increased to 11.56 crore equity shares constituting 35.54% of total share capital of the company, the filing said.

As of the quarter ended September 2025, Alagh held 31.88% stake in Honasa which amounted to 10.37 crore shares.

Notably, Mamaearth was co-founded as a direct-to-consumer brand by Varun Alagh, and his wife Ghazal Alagh.