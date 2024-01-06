Holiday Hangover Grips Stocks And Bonds In Worst Start Since 2003

Though headwinds such as Apple Inc. downgrades and heavy corporate issuance weighed on markets, complacent investor positioning particularly around central-bank policy was the key accelerant. In fixed income, traders had viewed a Fed interest rate cut in March as a sure bet in late December. Now, the implied probability has been pared to around 70% or so. For all of 2024, swaps point to a total of 137 basis points of rate cuts, versus about 160 basis points last Wednesday. Much the same pattern played out in Europe.