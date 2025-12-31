Holding Company To Lender: Decoding Jio Financial’s Next Phase As Core Business Overtakes Treasury Income

When Reliance Industries decided to spin off its financial services arm, the market anticipated a major listing. Since the demerger, Jio Financial Services has remained in focus.

Jio Financial Services has a market capitalisation of about Rs 1,90,000 crore, placing it among India’s largest financial services companies. The stock listed in August 2023 at Rs 265 and now trades near Rs 296.

A recent buy report from Choice Broking set a target price of Rs 350. This implies an upside of about 18% from current levels.