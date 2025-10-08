‘Hold More Gold Than…’: Billionaire Investor’s Advice As Precious Metal Surpasses $4,000

“It’s very much like the early ’70s … where do you put your money in?” the report said citing Dalio, adding, “When you are holding money and you put it in a debt instrument, and when there’s such a supply of debt and debt instruments, it’s not an effective storehold of wealth.”



Dalio’s guidance departs from standard portfolio advice, which generally recommends a 60-40 split between stocks and bonds, with alternative assets such as gold typically limited to a small portion of a portfolio due to their lack of income generation, according to the news report.



“Gold is the only asset that somebody can hold and you don’t have to depend on somebody else to pay you money for,” the report concluded quoting Dalio, highlighting its role as a hedge against monetary weakening and geopolitical risk.



The price of gold recently reached just below $4,000 an ounce, as a US government shutdown and a fall in technology shares increased demand for alternative stores of value. Bullion climbed as high as $3,992.27 an ounce before December futures in New York nudged past $4,000 for the first time on Tuesday, following a 0.6% gain in the previous session.