Hitachi Energy Share Price Rises Following Rs 2,000-Crore Investment Announcement

The planned investment aims to support India’s trajectory toward becoming the third-largest economy globally. CEO Andreas Schierenbeck stated, “The energy challenge before us is bigger than one company, one team, and one individual. As the energy transition gathers pace with increased electrification and integration of renewables, power grids are becoming increasingly significant.”

Key components of the investment will focus on significant capacity expansions, including enhancements to the large power transformers factory and upgraded testing capabilities for specialty transformers. Additionally, the capacity of the traction transformers factory will be boosted to aid in modernising India's railway network.

Hitachi Energy will also expand its network control solutions and introduce new products, including the REF650 medium voltage offering, aimed at bolstering the company’s manufacturing capabilities in India. The initiative aligns with the company’s strategic growth plan for 2030, which emphasises digitalisation and supply chain strengthening.