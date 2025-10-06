History Favors Bulls: Nifty Has An 80% Win Rate When Diwali Falls In October
Historical data since 2003 reveals that whenever Diwali falls in October, the Nifty 50 has closed in positive territory 80% of the time.
On Friday, the benchmark Nifty 50 opened lower but swiftly recovered from initial losses, trading within the first-hour range for most of the session. In the latter half, however, the bulls gained momentum, pushing the index past the 24,900 mark. By the close, Nifty 50 settled at 24,894.25, up 58 points or 0.23%.
On the daily chart, the index formed a sizable bullish candle with a higher high and higher low compared to the previous session. This indicates that after rebounding from Wednesday’s low, the Nifty continued its follow-through move. Consequently, the index reclaimed its 50-DMA and filled the downside gap from September 26, 2025, nearly touching the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the current downswing.
Technically, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a broad symmetrical triangle, with prices inching toward its apex. This narrowing price action suggests that a directional breakout could be imminent in the coming weeks. On the upside, the 24,991–25,014 zone is expected to act as immediate resistance, being the confluence of the 20-DMA and the 50% Fibonacci level. A sustained move above this zone could extend the rally towards 25,200, whereas 24,740 is likely to act as near-term support.
The weekly RSI stands at 53.31, remaining neutral without any divergence against price. The MACD continues to trade below its signal line, indicating that momentum has yet to fully turn in favour of the bulls.
An interesting seasonal trend also emerges. Historical data since 2003 reveals that whenever Diwali — the festival of lights, colour, and fireworks — falls in October, the Nifty 50 has closed in positive territory 80% of the time. The only exceptions were 2008 and 2009. In October 2008, the Global Financial Meltdown roiled markets, while in October 2009, the RBI’s withdrawal of special liquidity facilities — introduced a year earlier to support banks, mutual funds, and NBFCs — signalled the start of monetary tightening, triggering volatility. On average, the Nifty 50 has delivered 0.74% returns in years when Diwali occurred in October.
On average, the Nifty 50 has delivered 0.74% returns in years when Diwali occurred in October.
Overall, with a strong follow-through move, improving market breadth, and the seasonal tailwind of Diwali, the bulls appear to hold the upper hand. However, sustained trade above the key resistance zone will be crucial to confirm the continuation of this upward momentum.