Hindustan Zinc To Establish India's First Zinc Tailing Processing Unit, Share Price Rises

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. share price rose in Tuesday's session as the company announced setting up India's first zinc tailing processing unit. The Vedanta-Group company will set up the unit at Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan.

The new plant will have a capacity of 10 million tonn per annum. The zinc procession plant is part of Hindustan Zinc's capacity expansion plan. The company is investing Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from zero date, the company said in the exchange filing.

Tailings are finely ground remnants from mineral extraction which is generally considered a waste. However, they have plenty of residual metal and minerals which are difficult to extract. Hindustan Zinc intends to support sustainability and contribute significantly to the circular economy.