Hindustan Zinc Falls To Three-Month Low As Vedanta Offloads Stake

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. dropped to their lowest level in over three months on Friday after Vedanta Ltd. plans to sell a 3.31% stake in the company through an offer-for-sale.

Vedanta will sell up to 13.37 crore shares of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc via offer sale at a floor price of Rs 486 apiece, the companies said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The offer will be open on Friday and Monday. Non-retail investors will place their bids on Friday, and retail investors can place their bids on Monday, Hindustan Zinc said.

As of June 30, Vedanta owns 64.92% of equity in Hindustan Zinc, according to data on the National Stock Exchange's website. Hindustan Zinc has a total of 4,22.53 crore of outstanding shares.