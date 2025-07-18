Hindustan Zinc Share Price Falls Over 1% As Q1 Revenue, Profit Decline
Hindustan Zinc's revenue was down 14.5% to Rs 7,771 crore versus Rs 9,087 crore. While Ebitda was down 19.9% to Rs 3,859 crore versus Rs 4,820 crore.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell over 1% on Friday after the company announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.
The Vedanta subsidiary's Q1 profit and revenue fell, even as they met estimates. The company's net profit declined 25.6% quarter-on-quarter during the first quarter ended June 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The company's revenue was down 14.5% to Rs 7,771 crore versus Rs 9,087 crore. While Ebitda was down 19.9% to Rs 3,859 crore versus Rs 4,820 crore.
The company's margin contracted at 49.65% versus 53%.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc fell as much as 1.37% to Rs 431.10 apiece. They pared losses to trade 0.47% lower at Rs 435.10 apiece, as of 14:10 p.m. This compares to a 0.56% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 33.08% in the last 12 months and 2.36% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.57 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.49.
Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.1%.