Hindustan Zinc Share Price Falls Over 1% As Q1 Revenue, Profit Decline

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell over 1% on Friday after the company announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

The Vedanta subsidiary's Q1 profit and revenue fell, even as they met estimates. The company's net profit declined 25.6% quarter-on-quarter during the first quarter ended June 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The company's revenue was down 14.5% to Rs 7,771 crore versus Rs 9,087 crore. While Ebitda was down 19.9% to Rs 3,859 crore versus Rs 4,820 crore.

The company's margin contracted at 49.65% versus 53%.