Hindustan Zinc Extends Losses Amid Vedanta's Ongoing Stake Sale

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. extended losses on Monday as its parent Vedanta Ltd. is selling a 3.31% stake in the company through an offer-for-sale that ends on Aug. 19.

The parent company aims to sell up to 13.37 crore shares of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc via an offer sale at a floor price of Rs 486 apiece. The company launched the offer on Friday and it will stay open until Monday.

Nomura anticipates that coal and iron ore mining firms will suffer more than limestone miners from the impact of retrospective taxation on minerals.

As of Monday, at least 1.15 million shares of Hindustan Zinc traded in a large deal.