Hindustan Zinc Extends Losses Amid Vedanta's Ongoing Stake Sale
As of Monday, at least 1.15 million shares of Hindustan Zinc traded in a large deal.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. extended losses on Monday as its parent Vedanta Ltd. is selling a 3.31% stake in the company through an offer-for-sale that ends on Aug. 19.
The parent company aims to sell up to 13.37 crore shares of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc via an offer sale at a floor price of Rs 486 apiece. The company launched the offer on Friday and it will stay open until Monday.
Shares of the company fell as much as 6.13% to Rs 488.05 apiece. It pared gains to trade 5.23% lower at Rs 492.70 apiece as of 9:47 a.m. This compares to a 0.40% advance decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock has risen 56.36% in the last 12 months and 55.23% in year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at nine times its 30-day average on the NSE. The relative strength index was at 23.9.
Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 19.7%.