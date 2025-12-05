Hindustan Unilever Share Price Sees 6% Drop As Stock Adjusts To Kwality Wall's Demerger

The demerger became effective on December 1, 2025. Under the scheme, the FMCG major will transfer all its ice-cream brands — including Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast and Creamy Delight — to the newly created entity.

The Hindustan Unilever demerger share entitlement ratio is 1:1, meaning eligible shareholders will receive one equity share of Kwality Wall’s (India) for every one share of Hindustan Unilever held on the record date.

Ice cream remains a “high-growth business” with brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto and Magnum operating in a highly attractive consumer segment, and the proposed demerger will “unlock fair value for HUL shareholders” while giving them the option to stay invested in the category’s future expansion, said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL.

HUL said that carving out the ice-cream division will help the company sharpen focus on its core portfolios — including personal care, home care, beauty and nutrition — while giving the ice-cream business the strategic independence and flexibility it needs to scale more aggressively as a standalone entity.