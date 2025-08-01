Hindustan Unilever Q1 Review: Volume-Led Recovery Gains Traction At HUL, Say Brokerages

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s first-quarter results have prompted brokerages to converge on a common theme: a volume-led recovery is taking shape, with signs of a broader demand revival and strategic execution beginning to pay off. The company’s 4% underlying volume growth, ahead of consensus expectations, has been widely interpreted as a signal of improving fundamentals, especially in rural markets and key categories like home care and beauty.

In the first quarter of FY26, Hindustan Unilever reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 15,689 crore, marking a 5.2% year-on-year increase. The company achieved an underlying volume growth of 4%, surpassing the consensus estimate of around 3%.

However, profitability metrics saw some pressure, with gross margin contracting by 188 basis points year-on-year to 49.4%, and Ebitda margin declining by 134 basis points to 22.8%. Segment-wise, Home Care revenue rose 1.9% to Rs 5,783 crore, Personal Care grew 6.5% to Rs 2,541 crore, Beauty & Wellbeing increased 4.7% to Rs 3,349 crore, and Foods saw a 4.3% rise to Rs 4,016 crore.