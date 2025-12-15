Hindustan Copper Slides After Early Gains; Stock Up 44% In Six Months Amid AI-Driven Demand Surge

Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s stock opened lower on Monday but later gained nearly 2% before giving up gaines to trade 1.12% lower on the exchanges.

Hindustan Copper has witnessed a strong rally, gaining nearly 7% over the past five sessions. On a monthly basis, the stock is up close to 12%, while in the last six months it has surged more than 44%, reflecting sustained investor demand.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit, Sanjiv Kumar Singh, chief managing director of Hindustan Copper said that as artificial intelligence and data centres continue to take over the world, these are emerging as the largest users of copper as well. According to Singh, artificial intelligence has surprisingly become the single largest consumer of copper, a fact that "very few people know."

While it is well known that electric vehicles, wires, rods, and machines are major sources of demand for copper, a single AI data center consumes close to 28 to 30 tonnes of copper. This new demand driver is playing a significant role in keeping copper prices stable, according to him.