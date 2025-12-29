Hindustan Copper Shares Surge In Trade: Still Time To Buy? Technical Expert Weighs In

Metal stocks continued their upwards momentum in trade on Monday, with Hindustan Copper emerging as a notable gainer in trade. After surging up to 10% in early trade, the stock is still trading with sharp gains.

Shares of Hind Copper have hit an almost 16-year high, in continuation with the bullish trend seen in the counter over the past six trading sessions. The stock is currently trading at Rs 513.45, which accounts for gains of almost 8%. This compares to Friday's closing price of Rs 475.

The sharp rally in Hind Copper comes on the back of rising copper prices, with LME Copper rates jumping 5% overnight, continuing its upward momentum.