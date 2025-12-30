Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Month High — Here's Why

Copper has surged like a true crisis metal in 2025, propelled by booming demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced hardware manufacturing.

Adding fuel to the rally was a significant supply disruption at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world’s second-largest copper source. The supply shock tightened global availability, pushing prices higher and boosting sentiment for copper-linked stocks like Hindustan Copper.

On a technical front, Hindustan Copper’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 81, signaling that the stock may be in overbought territory. Despite this, investor confidence remains strong, with the stock doubling on a year-to-date basis — in line with the broader surge in metals such as gold and silver.

Year-to-date, Hindustan Copper’s stock has doubled, mirroring the global surge in metals such as gold, silver, and copper. With structural drivers like electrification, renewable energy, and AI-driven data center expansion continuing to underpin demand, copper’s rally shows little sign of slowing, keeping Hindustan Copper firmly in the spotlight for investors.