Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Month High — Here's Why
Hindustan Copper Ltd. is drawing attention in today’s trade as its shares climb over 4%, hovering around a 15-month high of Rs 507. This marks the continuation of a strong bullish trend that has persisted for the past seven sessions.
The rally in Hindustan Copper is largely fueled by a sharp surge in global copper prices, which have risen an impressive 46% in 2025.
Analysts attribute this momentum to robust demand drivers, including rapid expansion of data centers and accelerating electrification initiatives worldwide. These structural tailwinds have kept copper prices elevated, reinforcing investor confidence in the metal and related stocks.
With copper’s upward trajectory showing no signs of slowing, Hindustan Copper remains a key beneficiary of this trend, making it one of the standout performers in the metals space as the year draws to a close.
Copper has surged like a true crisis metal in 2025, propelled by booming demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced hardware manufacturing.
Adding fuel to the rally was a significant supply disruption at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world’s second-largest copper source. The supply shock tightened global availability, pushing prices higher and boosting sentiment for copper-linked stocks like Hindustan Copper.
On a technical front, Hindustan Copper’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 81, signaling that the stock may be in overbought territory. Despite this, investor confidence remains strong, with the stock doubling on a year-to-date basis — in line with the broader surge in metals such as gold and silver.
Year-to-date, Hindustan Copper’s stock has doubled, mirroring the global surge in metals such as gold, silver, and copper. With structural drivers like electrification, renewable energy, and AI-driven data center expansion continuing to underpin demand, copper’s rally shows little sign of slowing, keeping Hindustan Copper firmly in the spotlight for investors.