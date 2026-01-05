Hindustan Copper Shares Extend Gains As Shares Hit Nearly 16-Year High

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. hit climbed over 4%, almost touching a 16-year high of Rs 570. This marks the continuation of a strong bullish trend that has persisted for the past seven sessions.

On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 541.90 on the National Stock Exchange and on the BSE, while it opened at a high on Monday at Rs 554.95.

The rally in Hindustan Copper is fueled by the metal having a very strong 2025 (biggest annual jump since around 2009), with prices pushing above $12,000/tonne at points.

Copper prices have surged over 50% this year, driven by increasing demand from the technology and energy transition sectors, coupled with supply chain constraints and tariff-related uncertainties.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices have crossed the $12,000-per-tonne mark for the very first time and are expected to continue their upward trend.

Experts attribute this price rise to supply challenges in major copper-producing countries like Chile and Indonesia, where environmental disruptions and operational issues have led to a tighter global market.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper, in November, posted around 85% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 186.02 crore for the September quarter FY26, on account of increased income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 101.67 crore in the July-September period of FY25 and during the period, the company saw its income grow to Rs 728.95 crore from Rs 550.05 crore in the second quarter a year ago.