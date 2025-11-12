Hindustan Copper Share Price Reverse Three-Day Gaining Streak — Here's Why

Hindustan Copper Ltd. share price reversed three-day gaining streak in Wednesday's session. The stock rose for three sessions to Tuesday as it reported that its consolidated net profit surged 84% on the year to Rs 186 crore during July–September.

Hindustan Copper's consolidated net profit was at Rs 102 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The consolidated topline of the copper producer increased 38.6% on the year to Rs 718 crore from Rs 518 crore during the second quarter of current financial year, Hindustan Copper said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The merged operating profit of Hindustan Copper advanced 85.8% on the year to Rs 282 crore from Rs 152 crore. Hindustan Copper reported margin at 39.3% during July–September compared to 29.3% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.