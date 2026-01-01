Hindustan Copper Confident Of Maintaining 40% Margins As AI Data Centres Become Its Largest Consumer

At a time when global copper prices surging to record highs amid demand overflow and tighetening supply deficit, Hindustan Copper has largely emerged as the main beneficiary, with the state-owned miner targeting sustainble Ebitda margin of over 40%.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh offered a bullish outlook for Hind Copper in 2026, as he explained how the company has faced an unexpected demand surge from the rise of artificial intelligence and green energy projects.

This shift has led to positive sentiment in Hind Copper, which has been evident in the way the stock has jumped triple digits in 2025. Talking about the stock price movements, Singh quantified the impact of rising global commodity rates and how it is directly linked to the miner's bottom line.

“If the LME price rises $100, we roughly get a profitability of Rs 20 to 25 crore,” Singh said. “So that is our estimate... for every rise of $100, we roughly generate a profit of Rs 20 to 25 crore.”

This comes against the backdrop of copper prices rallying significantly in 2026, with Singh attributing the momentum to a 'drastic' increase in consumption that has outpaced stagnant global production.