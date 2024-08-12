Hindenburg-SEBI Row: Here's What The Various Experts Have To Say

In a report late Saturday, Hindenburg Research accused the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of a conflict of interest, while investigating allegations made against the Adani Group.

The report by the Nathan Anderson-led short seller alleged that Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had investments in a complex fund that was used to siphon and buy back shares of the Adani group companies. This was denied strongly by the SEBI chairperson and the Adani Group the day after the report was published.

But, veterans in various fields, including markets, law and economy, have condemned this action having said that this is done to target India and slow down its bullish sentiment.