Hindenburg Is Small Brokerage Attempting To Short Sell, Not Relevant, Says Manish Chokhani

Concerns raised by Hindenburg Research report are largely irrelevant, according to Manish Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings Pvt. Hindenburg is just a small brokerage trying to short sell and is not really relevant, he said.

In the last 18 months, there has been a significant shift in how Indian markets are responding to global pressures, he said. Traditionally, if global markets experienced a 5% correction, Indian markets would often see a 10% decline. However, recent events indicate a departure from this pattern, with India demonstrating considerable resilience, Chokhani said.

India's progress from being ranked 50th to fourth globally is a testament to its increasing self-assurance, according to him.