Hindalco Share Price Tumbles On Negative Cues From Constellium Q3 Result

Constellium's financial results for Q3 missed the average estimates. The company witnessed aggravated demand weakness across several end markets. Impact from flooding that occurred in late June at facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland also played a role.

As per the company, aerospace demand has started to slow down as commercial aerospace OEMs are dealing with supply chain challenges and continue to struggle to increase build rates. Further, the automotive demand during the quarter started to soften in North America, while weakness accelerated in European markets, Constellium noted.

“Based on our current outlook, in 2024 we expect adjusted Ebitda to be in the range of €580 million to €600 million, excluding an estimated one-time impact of €30 million to €40 million at Valais as a result of the flood, and excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag," stated the company.

“Given the softness we are experiencing today across most of our end markets with no signs of recovery in the near-term, we are also more cautious as we head into 2025.”