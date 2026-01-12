Hindalco May Outperform On Aluminium Price Tailwinds, Says HSBC — Check Revised Target Price

Shares of Hindalco Industries are back in focus after HSBC Global Investment Research reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price, citing growing upside risks to earnings and valuation as global aluminium markets tighten. HSBC raised its target price on Hindalco to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,040, implying a potential upside of about 17% from current levels.

The brokerage said that at prevailing spot LME aluminium prices and USD/INR levels, Hindalco’s earnings could materially surprise to the upside over the next two financial years, even though its estimates are already among the most optimistic on the street.

According to HSBC, if aluminium prices and currency assumptions remain near current levels, Hindalco’s FY27 and FY28 earnings per share could be 22% and 20% higher, respectively, than its base forecasts. The brokerage noted that aluminium prices have risen faster than its earlier assumptions, improving profitability expectations for both Hindalco’s upstream operations and its US-based subsidiary Novelis.